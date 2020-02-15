Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 834,527 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 537,940 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,697,000 after acquiring an additional 400,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,306,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,350,496 shares of company stock worth $35,595,633. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

EPD stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

