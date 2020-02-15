Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,025. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,350,496 shares of company stock worth $35,595,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

