Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Up 10.9% in January

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 749,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

NYSE:EFX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.96. 884,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 44.4% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 84,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 57.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

