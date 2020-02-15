Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $630.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $634.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $648.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.00. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a 12-month low of $399.57 and a 12-month high of $636.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 204.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Equinix by 3,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,362,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

