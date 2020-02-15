Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after acquiring an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,461,000 after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after buying an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,966,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,163 shares of company stock worth $8,571,786. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.39. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.58 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

