Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.16. 2,060,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,051. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. Etsy has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 132.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

