Eurocell’s (ECEL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ECEL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.43). 1,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,360. The stock has a market cap of $261.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.98. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 196 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

