Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $5.02 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

