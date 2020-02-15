Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 305,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,312. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.