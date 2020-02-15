Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Everbridge stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 248,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $2,002,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Everbridge by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Everbridge by 1,215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Everbridge by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

