Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.37. 209,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.69 and its 200-day moving average is $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $210.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

