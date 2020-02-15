eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Shares Up 9,900%

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp (OTCMKTS:EWLL)’s share price shot up 9,900% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, 60,704 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,466,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EWLL)

eWellness Healthcare Corporation develops a telemedicine platform for providing Distance Monitored Physical Therapy programs to pre-diabetic, cardiac, and health challenged patients through contracted physician practices and healthcare systems in the United States. The company is headquartered in Culver City, California.

