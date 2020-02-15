Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20,564.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,617 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after acquiring an additional 828,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,913,000 after acquiring an additional 385,146 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 519.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 321,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after acquiring an additional 277,645 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

