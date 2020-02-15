Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $12.21 on Friday, reaching $122.80. 10,330,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,189 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

