Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

EXR opened at $115.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

