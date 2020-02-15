Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,619,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,150,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

