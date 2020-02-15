Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $214.18. 10,619,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,150,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

