Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at UBS Group

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $152.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.82.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $104.73 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

