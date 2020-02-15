Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.17-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55-13.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.56 billion.Fidelity National Information Servcs also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.17-6.35 EPS.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.82.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

