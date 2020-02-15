Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.17% of Dorman Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 37.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DORM. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

DORM stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

