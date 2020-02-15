Fiera Capital Corp Buys 534 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,388,000 after acquiring an additional 325,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

ABBV opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.