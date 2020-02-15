Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,299 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen cut their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

XLNX stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.85.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

