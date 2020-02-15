Financial Contrast: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) versus Western Asset Mortgage Capital (OTCMKTS:WMC)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates $159.43 million 14.29 N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital $209.36 million 2.77 $26.41 million $1.36 8.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital 18.47% 11.66% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Portland Estates and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.49%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

