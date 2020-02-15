Financial Survey: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) vs. General Motors (NASDAQ:GM)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million 3.24 -$50.76 million ($1.39) -6.73 General Motors $137.24 billion 0.36 $6.73 billion $4.82 7.21

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Niu Technologies and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 General Motors 0 3 10 0 2.77

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.55%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $46.31, indicating a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than General Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 4.88% 15.23% 6.86% General Motors 4.91% 15.19% 3.06%

Volatility & Risk

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

General Motors beats Niu Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, dealer maintenance notifications, remote door unlock, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle location services, hands-free calling, smart driver, and marketplace, as well as connectivity packages comprising remote vehicle access through a mobile application, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, connected navigation, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

