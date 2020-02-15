First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of First American Financial worth $41,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after acquiring an additional 651,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First American Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99,959 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in First American Financial by 24.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 934,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 269.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

