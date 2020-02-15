First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Stephens

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.86.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 64,666 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

