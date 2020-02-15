First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FAF opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

