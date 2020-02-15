First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THFF. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Financial stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in First Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

