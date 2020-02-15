First Graphene (ASX:FGR) Stock Price Down 3%

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 346,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.18.

About First Graphene (ASX:FGR)

First Graphene Limited develops and produces high technology graphene materials in Sri Lanka. The company was formerly known as First Graphite Limited and changed its name to First Graphene Limited in November 2017. First Graphene Limited is based in Nedlands, Australia.

