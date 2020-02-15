First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 453,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,439. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,795,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 300,204 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,536,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

