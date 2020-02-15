First Interstate Bank Has $33,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE HR opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

