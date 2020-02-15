First Interstate Bank Has $65,000 Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares during the period. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of UBS opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.