First Interstate Bank Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 119.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

