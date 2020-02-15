First Interstate Bank Purchases New Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $228.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.69. L3Harris has a one year low of $156.90 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

