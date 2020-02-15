First Interstate Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Covanta were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Covanta by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,038 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,456 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Covanta by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 391,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Covanta by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 392.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

