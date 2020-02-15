First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Wyndham Destinations worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYND. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,681,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYND stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.