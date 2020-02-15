First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $37.83, approximately 26,334 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 54,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

