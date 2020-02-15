First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.53, approximately 745 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

