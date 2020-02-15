First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) shares were down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28, approximately 116 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.01% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

