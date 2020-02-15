First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Trading Up 0%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) were up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.76 and last traded at $58.54, approximately 8,372 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 3,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

