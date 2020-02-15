First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.66 and last traded at $36.66, approximately 1,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.