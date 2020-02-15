First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MYFW. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MYFW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

