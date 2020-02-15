FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.09

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.09 and traded as high as $148.77. FirstService shares last traded at $147.26, with a volume of 45,509 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$131.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -9.12%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.