FLIP (FLP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $749.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, FLIP has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. FLIP has a market capitalization of $890,104.00 and approximately $749.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.03131404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00249894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00154512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

