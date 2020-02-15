Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,109,000 after acquiring an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 327,225 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 872,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

