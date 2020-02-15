Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Shares Down 4.6%

Flowr Corp (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 122,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 87,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

About Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

