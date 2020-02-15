Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut Flutter Entertainment to a reduce rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut Flutter Entertainment to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,143.33 ($107.12).

Shares of FLTR traded down GBX 100 ($1.32) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,464 ($111.34). The company had a trading volume of 307,378 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,998.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,034.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

