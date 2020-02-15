Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in January

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 659,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,860,884.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,006. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,548,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 540,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 216,620 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSCT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.98. 819,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

FSCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

