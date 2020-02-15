Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

FTS stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$58.36. 916,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$46.11 and a 1-year high of C$58.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

