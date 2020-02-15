Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lowered Fortis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

FTS stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$58.36. 916,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.72. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$46.11 and a 12 month high of C$58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fortis’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

